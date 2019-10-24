Damini Ogulu, Nigerian Afro-fusion singer better known as Burna Boy, has been scheduled to perform in South Africa, nearly two months after he had vowed not to step foot in the country.





The award-winning singer had on September 3, threatened to boycott the country over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.





In the wake of the heightened tension between citizens of both countries and heated protests against South African brands stationed in Nigeria on account of the attacks on Nigerian citizens living in South Africa, Burna Boy had fired a barrage of tweets and vowed never to visit the country unless the issue was resolved.

I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019



Burna Boy had also threatened AKA, a South Africa rapper, with whom Oludemilade Alejo, Afropop singer better known as Ycee, had traded words with, over some perceived “xenophobic statements” made by him on Twitter during Nigeria’s defeat of the country at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).





“I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily, at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my dream has always been to unite Africa and make us realize that we will Literally rule the world together,” he had written.





“But today, after watching the killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past, fuck all that! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that, I have not set foot in SA since 2017.





“And I will not ever go to South Africa again for any reason until the South African government wakes the fuck up and really performs a miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. This goes against everything I stand for.





“But at what point do we take action? I understand that years of oppression have confused South Africans to the point where they see the people who came to their defense during their oppression as their enemies and then worship their oppressors!”





However, following reports that Burna Boy would be headlining the Africans Unite concert scheduled to hold in Cape Town and Tshwane next month, AKA took to the microblogging platform to taunt him for backtracking on his words.

I would love to attend this show and watch this man put his hands on me in my own country. https://t.co/SyrK5fS1VE October 23, 2019

According to IOL, a South Africa news website, the concert would take place in Cape Town at The Lawns on November 23, and Tshwane’s Sun Arena on November 24.





It appears the ‘African Giant’ crooner is visiting South Africa for a good cause as Africans Unite concert is a collaborative project that aims to rebuild trust and respect amongst African nations by hanging the current narrative to that of unity and solidarity.





It is believed that the concert was organised by South Africa’s department of sports, arts and culture, in association with Channel O, Monster Energy and powered by Play Network Africa.





Tickets for the show are available on Webtickets and at ‘Pick n Pay’ stores.

