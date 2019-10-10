



The Federal Government has disclosed that 10, 000 Constables would be recruited into the Nigerian Police Force annually.





Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi, made the disclosure on Wednesday during his visit to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday.





Dingyadi also disclosed that the process of recruiting the first batch of 10,000 Constables was still on and had not been stopped.





According to the Minister, “The recruitment process is on and has not stopped. We intend to recruitment 10,000 constables annually. The first batch of 10,000 is still in the process.





“We will continue to recruit 10,000 next year, by the grace of God. The promotion is ongoing. People who are due to be promoted, I am not aware of any open delay or any glaring delay in promotions.





“We believe the Police Service Commission (PSC) is up to the task to promote officers due for promotion.





“We are all here to receive complaints or any issue on non-promotion. We would take it up and ensure that the needful is done, by the grace of God.”





The Minister also dismissed the face-off between the NPF and PSC, stressing that the situation was being blown out of proportion.





He said: “Maybe people are overblowing it. There is nothing serious about. It is an interim misunderstanding and this we are trying to manage.





“The two organisations are equal to the task and they are managing themselves very well. We believe it would be history. It is nothing new in organisations. There is always this kind of misunderstanding.





“We don’t need to tell anybody what we are doing but the situation is under control, by the grace of God. Things would continue to normalise and nothing has stopped, for your information.





“Everything is going on well. The recruitment, like I said, is on. We have not finished. We are trying to screen and very soon we would tell you where we are.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday