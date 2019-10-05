President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media matters, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to Senator Rochas Okorocha’s call for the reduction of lawmakers in Nigeria.





Recall that Okorocha on Thursday canvassed for the reduction of parliamentarians representing each state of the federation, saying the nation cannot afford their expenditure anymore.





Okorocha, a former Governor representing Imo West Senatorial District, stated this while contributing to a Committee report on MTEF at the Senate Thursday’s plenary.





He faulted the bicameral legislature, saying that there was nothing too sacrosanct that Senators and House of Representatives members were doing that only senators could not do.

“Mr. President of the Senate, distinguished colleagues, let’s tell ourselves the truth. Look at the number of House of Representatives members and Senators.





“To me, what is too important that a House member is doing that a Senator from the same state is not doing?”





“It is time for us to sacrifice and I want to say that a Senator is enough to represent a State in order to cut cost. We must do sacrifice for the nation. ”





Reacting, Onochie took to her Twitter page, commending Okorocha for his suggestion at the senate.





According to her, Okorocha spoke the mind of Nigerians.





Onochie wrote: “I never thought that we would hear this on the floor of our National Assembly. In Nigeria. Wow!





“I must applaud Sen. Okorocha for his bravery. I hope he spoke the mind of the majority of our Assembly men and women because he spoke the mind of most Nigerians. God bless Nigeria.”





