



Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday present the 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.





This was disclosed by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan on Thursday.





Lawan read a letter from Buhari to the lawmakers on the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 to the Joint session of the National Assembly.





Details later…

