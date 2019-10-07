Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared open the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit with a charge to public and private sector leaders to look inward to solve the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development.The President also pledged that his administration would continue to collaborate with the private sector in designing and implementing developmental projects that would keep Nigeria on track for sustained, inclusive and prosperity driven growth.In his speech at the opening of the two-day conference held in Abuja, the President said the successful conclusion of 2019 general elections and the resort by aggrieved candidates to seek redress in the courts rather than the street was proof that Nigeria‘s ‘‘democracy is maturing.’’He said: ‘‘I am informed that this year’s Summit has identified key job-creating sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, creative industry and the extractive industry as focus sectors.‘‘I am also told that your deliberations will focus on unlocking capital through our financial services sector to actualize the opportunities in these sectors.‘‘In your deliberations, I would request that your proposals are productive, inventive and innovative keeping in mind that Nigeria’s unique challenges can only be solved by made in Nigeria solutions.’’While recounting the 2019 general elections, the President said Nigeria has shown the world that it is capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.‘‘The elections have come and gone. Our country, once again, has shown the world that we can choose our leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.‘‘Apart from a few pockets of unrest, majority of voters exercised their civic rights without hindrance.‘‘Furthermore, we also saw an increase in the number of aggrieved candidates, and supporters, who took their concerns and grievances to the courts as opposed to the streets. This is how it should be.‘‘What this clearly shows is that our democracy is maturing,” he said.