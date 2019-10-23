Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin at the opening of the Russia-Africa Summit holding in Russia.Photos from the opening session were shared by Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s New Media aide via his verified Twitter handle.During the opening session of the summit, Putin said that Russia would aim to double trade with Africa over the next five years.Putin said, “We currently export to Africa $25 billion worth of food — which is more than we export in arms, at $15 billion. In the next four to five years I think we should be able to double this trade, at least,” he told African leaders at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.“In Africa, there are very many potential partners with good prospects.”