President Muhammadu Buhari says the “few Nigerians” giving the country “bad name” in South Africa must desist from such and be of good conduct.

Buhari said this on Friday during his town-hall meeting with Nigerians living in South Africa.

President Cyril Rampahosa of South Africa had invited his Nigerian counterpart to the country for some bilateral agreements.

“Let me also call on all Nigerians to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities while you live here,” Buhari said.

“May I also enjoin the few that sometimes gives us a bad name, to desist from such misdemeanours and be our good ambassadors.

“The world is therefore, watching you and would make judgments on Nigeria based on your comportment and actions. In whatever legitimate engagement you find yourself, you must strive to excel and be the best.”

Buhari condemned the xenophobic attacks which he described as shocking and embarrassing.

“As a government, we are quite disturbed by this very unfortunate events and have taken actions and measures to address this issue and prevent their reoccurrence with the South African government,” he said.

“During my visit here, we have discussed these attacks on foreigners and Nigerians. The authorities have expressed their apologies over the incidents and have resolved to take necessary steps to end this ugly trend in the interest of our relationship.”

He added that both countries have inaugurated the Nigeria/South Africa Bi-National Commission at the level of heads of state “with a firm determination to further bring our two countries together in a mutually beneficial partnership.”