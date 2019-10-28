Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

As President Muhammadu Buhari departs Nigeria today for Saudi Arabia, he has been scheduled not to return to the country until November.It was gathered that President Buhari has been scheduled for a private visit to London after the visit to Saudi Arabia.According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari will return to Nigeria on Saturday 2nd November, 2019.The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the country today on an official trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.“On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.“On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019”.