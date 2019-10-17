



President Muhammadu Buhari says he has approved a sum of N10 billion as intervention fund for the rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu state.





He made the announcement via his Twitter account, on Thursday.





Buhari said he is optimistic that the work will be done and completed in time.





He said his administration will continue to prioritise infrastructural development in the country despite limited funds available.

“I have approved the sum of 10 billion Naira for an Intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards,” he tweeted.





“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country. It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this.”





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed the runway at the airport for repairs on August 24.





However, rehabilitation of the facility commenced 34 days after the closure.





