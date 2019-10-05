Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Tottenham Hotspur sank deeper into miserable waters Saturday suffering their second successive drubbing in one week.After losing 2-7 to Bundesliga giants Bayern midweek in the Champions League, they were thrashed 3-0 again in the Premier League by Brighton.Aaron Connolly scored twice for the hosts in either half after Neal Maupay had opened scoring in the third minute with a header in the third minute.Brighton had never beaten Spurs at home in the Premier League – until today.They looked on top throughout and surely fully deserved the victory.