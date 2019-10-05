Tottenham Hotspur sank deeper into miserable waters Saturday suffering their second successive drubbing in one week.
After losing 2-7 to Bundesliga giants Bayern midweek in the Champions League, they were thrashed 3-0 again in the Premier League by Brighton.
Aaron Connolly scored twice for the hosts in either half after Neal Maupay had opened scoring in the third minute with a header in the third minute.
Brighton had never beaten Spurs at home in the Premier League – until today.
They looked on top throughout and surely fully deserved the victory.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.