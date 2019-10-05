 Brighton trash Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Brighton trash Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0

3:23 PM 0
A+ A-

Tottenham Hotspur sank deeper into miserable waters Saturday suffering their second successive drubbing in one week.

After losing 2-7 to Bundesliga giants Bayern midweek in the Champions League, they were thrashed 3-0 again in the Premier League by Brighton.


Aaron Connolly scored twice for the hosts in either half after Neal Maupay had opened scoring in the third minute with a header in the third minute.

Brighton had never beaten Spurs at home in the Premier League – until today.

They looked on top throughout and surely fully deserved the victory.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top