Successful& historical operation due to a joint intelligence work with the United States of America. — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) October 27, 2019

Leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), officially known as the Islamic State (IS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.It was gathered that Mazloum Abdi, Syrian Kurdish military leader, serving as the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the death of the ISIS leader on Sunday.“Successful & historical operation due to a joint intelligence work with the United States of America,” the SDF commander posted on Twitter.ISIS has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United Nations, European Union and many individual states, while Baghdadi was considered a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States until his death.In June 2014, he was chosen by the majlis al-shura (consultative council or Shura council), representing the ahl al-hall wal-aqd of the Islamic State as their caliph.Since 2016, the U.S. State Department has offered a reward of up to $25 million for information or intelligence leading to Baghdadi’s capture or death.On 26 October 2019, it was presumed al-Baghdadi killed himself by detonating a suicide vest during a United States special operations raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, though the man’s identity has not been confirmed.Al-Baghdadi took over ISIS after his predecessor Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was killed in 2010.According to a U.S. defense official, Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself when U.S. Special Operations forces entered a compound in northern Syria where he was located.No U.S. Special Operations forces were hurt or killed in the raid, according to a FOX news report.