A fuel tanker was seen burning along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday morning.

According to a Twitter user, Jojo Amiegbe, who shared the video of the burning tanker on the social media platform, the tanker was burning just before Redeemed Camp on the Lagos-bound traffic side of the road.

In the video, the presence of emergency services was not seen.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the tanker fire.

This is the third fire incident involving tankers this Friday.

Details later.

See video:




