



The University of Lagos has suspended Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer and former sub-dean of faculty of art in the institution, for sexual harassment.

Igbeneghu, who is also head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church, was exposed in a 13-minute video documentary released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday. (read HERE





He was caught on camera sexually harassing an undercover reporter who posed as an admission seeker in the institution.





