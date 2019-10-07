



The Taraba State House of Assembly, on Monday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mohammed Gwampo, representing Yorro State constituency.





Gwampo was impeached during plenary over alleged gross incompetence in the discharge of his duties.





The motion for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker was moved by the former Majority Leader, Hon. Albasu Kunini, of Lau State constituency.





The Assembly immediately elected Hon. Charles Maijankai of Karim Lamido I State constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.





Until his election, Maijankai was the Majority Lead

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday