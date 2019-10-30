



The supreme court has dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

The apex court dismissed the appeal on Wednesday after hearing Atiku’s suit against Buhari’s victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.





A seven-man panel of the court held that the reasons for the judgement would be given on a later date.





More to follow…





