



The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.





It upheld two appeals filed by Wike against the decisions of the Court of Appeal which had upturned the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress, AAC, and its candidate in the 2019 governorship election, Awara Biokpomabo Festus.





In two unanimous judgments, a seven-man panel of the apex court upheld the two appeals by Wike on the grounds that they were meritorious.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko.





The appeals were against the decisions of the Court of Appeal, reversing two decisions of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

