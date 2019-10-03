At least six students and two teachers have been abducted at the Engraver’s College in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.





One of the parents whose daughter was abducted said that he received a call from the abductors on Thursday morning.





“They told my daughter to give them a number to call, and that was when they called me, but I could’t understand if they were asking for ransom because they spoke in a language I could barely hear,” he said.

“I spoke with my daughter and then they collected the phone from her and terminated the call.”







Yakubu Sabo, police spokesman in the state, confirmed the abduction, saying the gunmen invaded the school through a porous fence.

He said immediately they entered the school, they went straight to the female hostel where the students were abducted.

He said the two teachers residing inside the school were also kidnapped and their whereabouts yet unknown.

“A combined team of police mobile force and anti-kidnapping squad have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits,” he said.

Sabo advised proprietors of private schools to beef up their premises with adequate security personnel in order not to expose their students to any form of attack.

Over the months, there have been a series of kidnap cases in the state, mostly on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.



