 The Lagos state police command will investigate Pedro police station over bribery allegations.

Frank Mba, Nigerian police spokesman, made this known on ‘Your View’, a breakfast show on TVC, on Wednesday.


Fisayo Soyombo, the undercover journalist who undertook the investigation, also announced the development in a tweet.

“BREAKING: Force PRO Frank Mba says Lagos CP Muazu Zubairu has been mandated to investigate Pedro Police Station for #PoliceBailForSale and other shenanigans documented in the undercover investigation by @thecableng/@TheICIR. Mba confirmed this minutes ago on TVC’s ‘Your View’,” he tweeted.





