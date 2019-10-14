The Police, Monday, discovered another torture centre meant to be a reformation place for children with character deformation in Daura, Katsina state.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is a native of Daura.

TVC reports that the Police raided the centre following a riot by the inmates over excessive abuses.

Inside the bungalow where 300 people were crammed by a Malam Bello

Briefing reporters at the centre on Monday, Sanusi Buba, commissioner of police, said investigation revealed that the place had been in existence for at least 40 years.





He said some children who fled the centre had raised the alarm, leading to a police raid.





Buba said there were six rooms in the facility and each of the rooms accommodated over 40 inmates who were dehumanised.

