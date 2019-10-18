 BREAKING NEWS - Another fuel tanker falls, explodes in Onitsha (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING NEWS - Another fuel tanker falls, explodes in Onitsha (VIDEO)

9:54 AM 0
A+ A-


Barely 48 hours after a petrol tanker lost control and fell around Upper Iweka area of Onitsha and exploded, killing scores and burning several house and shops, another fire incident is being reported at Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha this morning.

Eyewitness reports suggest that another tanker with petroleum products fell, spilling it's content and exploded almost immediately along Onitsha-Enugu express way opposite Besoy filling station at around 2:30 am this morning.




WATCH VIDEO BELOW...



More details shortly



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top