Barely 48 hours after a petrol tanker lost control and fell around Upper Iweka area of Onitsha and exploded, killing scores and burning several house and shops, another fire incident is being reported at Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha this morning.Eyewitness reports suggest that another tanker with petroleum products fell, spilling it's content and exploded almost immediately along Onitsha-Enugu express way opposite Besoy filling station at around 2:30 am this morning.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...More details shortly