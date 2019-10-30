Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, a retired Nigerian army brigadier-general and the first governor of Lagos state, is dead.TheCable reports that Family sources disclosed that Johnson died on Wednesday around 4pm.He served as governor of Lagos between May 1967 and July 1975 during the military regime of Yakubu Gowon.He became a director of construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria in 1979 and its chairman in 1996; a post he held until 2009.He was aged 83.More to follow…