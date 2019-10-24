



A Federal High Court in Lagos has abruptly adjourned the card fraud trial of musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, following lawyers’ heated exchange over space to sit.The argument was between Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, on the one hand; Marley’s counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN; and two other senior lawyers on the other hand.Justice Nicholas Oweibo declined to make any order regarding the dispute but appealed to the lawyers to bear with the government over inadequate space in the courtroom.He then adjourned till December 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.