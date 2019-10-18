The deputy governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, has been impeached.





Simon who has been in a running battle with the state governor, Yahaya Bello, was impeached by members of the state Assembly today October 18th.

Recall that Achuba had accused the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, of being after his life. He also alleged that Bello had sent gunmen to kill him, adding that the governor withheld the payment of his allowances amounting to N800 million.





Before the impeachment process began, Achuba was in August, suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general elections.