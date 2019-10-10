



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa in Abuja.





The meeting is holding at the president’s office. Jonathan arrived at the forecourt of Aso Rock at 2:58pm.





This is Jonathan’s first visit to Buhari during the second term of his successor.





Under Buhari’s first term, Jonathan paid two private visits to Nigeria’s seat of power.





More to follow…





