A judge with the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State Justice Abdul Dogo, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Justice Dogo was abducted on Tuesday by unknown gunmen while he was returning to Akure from Abuja.

A lawyer, on condition of the anonymity, confirmed this to our correspondent.


Details later.



