



Kidnappers pierced Abuja ‘safety net’ on Monday night and made away with nine persons in the Kuje area of the city.





According to a TVC report, among the people kidnapped was a 12-year-old boy.





The kidnapping happened in Pegi community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Witnesses said the kidnappers dressed in military camouflage struck around 8:00pm.





Several weeks ago, the Inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu had given assurances about the safety of the city, following some abductions, the most notable of which was the kidnap of the daughter of a chieftain of the PDP who had to pay in bitcoins to get his daughter released.

