



The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has asked Boniface Igbeneghu to step down from all “ministerial assignments”.





Igbeneghu, who is a part-time pastor in the church, is a lecturer at the University of Lagos.





He was caught on camera sexually harassing an undercover BBC reporter who posed as an admission seeker in UNILAG. (read HERE





In a 13-minute video, Igbeneghu told Kiki Mordi, the undercover reporter, how some lecturers in the institution tossed female students for sex.

He had invited the teenager to his office for a number of tutorials, before delving into sexual conversations with her.





The lecturer went to the bathroom, upon his return, he locked the door, switched off the light and embraced the “admission seeker”.





In a statement, the church dissociated itself from the conduct of the lecturer.





“The attention of the leadership of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled ‘Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – BBC News’ wherein a lecturer in University of Lagos named Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the University,” the statement read.





“The general public is hereby informed that as a holiness and Bible-believing Church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural act among our ministers. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measure as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.





“Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday