



The Federal High Court, Abuja has suspended the planned recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.





The Police Service Commission, PSC, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1120/19 had dragged the NPF, the Inspector General of Police, IGP and the Minister of Police Affairs to court as first, second and third respondents respectively.





The PSC sought an interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants, their officers and representatives including anybody or person acting on their behalf from appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office in the first defendant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.





The NPF had last week announced that members of the general public, particularly candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise were advised to note that the final list of successful candidates will be released only after the receipt of the Recruitment Report and final vetting of the list by the IGP.

However, the Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Wednesday urged that all parties should stay within the bounds of the law until the matter is decided.





A November 4, 2019 date was agreed for the matter to resume.





Justice Ekwo told lawyers of all parties to respect the rule of law and stay within bounds until the matter is decided.





“I need your assurance on that,” Ekwo had said.





Ekwo said he gave all parties until November 4 to come back when the court will take a decision on which step to take next.

