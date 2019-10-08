President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the budget for the 2020 fiscal year to the joint session of the National Assembly, informing the lawmakers that the Federal Government expected a revenue of N8.155tn for the year.





The president while presenting the Budget described it as a budget of Fiscal Consolidation to strengthen Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment; investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development and enabling institutions, especially in key job-creating sectors.





President Buhari said the 2020 budget is based on the new VAT rate. The increased revenues will be used to fund education, health, and infrastructure.





The increase in the budget also reflects the new national minimum wage.

The budget proposal was prepared based on the following assumptions: Benchmark of $57 per barrel, daily oil 1.86million barrel per day.





Allocations for some MDAs announced by President Buhari:





Works and Housing – N262billion





Transportation – N123billion





UBEC – N112billion





Defence – N100billion





Agriculture – N83billion





Water – N82billion





Niger Delta – N81billion





Education – N48billion





Health – N46billion





NEDC – N38billion





SIP – N30billion





FCT – N28billion





Unlike the previous year where the president was interrupted intermittently by lawmakers with jeers and cheers, he was given a warm reception by the lawmakers with rousing applause at the end of his presentation.