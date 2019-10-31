Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

An articulated tanker loaded with PMS reportedly fell into a ditch along Onitsha/Enugu expressway in Onitsha, Anambra state.The tanker was said to have split its content along the drainages, close to Chipex filling station.There was no record of casualties at the time of filing this report.He advised residents of the area to stay clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.“Police patrol teams have cordoned off the area and fire Service department was equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident,” he said.