A bright and entertaining friendly at Singapore’s National Stadium ended all square as Brazil and Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw.

The Super Eagles took the lead against the run of play with Glasgow Rangers striker Aribo quick to react in the Brazil box lashing home in the 35th minute as Marquinhos dawdled.

Brazil were soon level shortly after the interval when Casemiro stabbed home the rebound after Maquinhos had headed off the woodwork.


The draw sees Brazil now failing to win a match in their past four outings with the major concern from the Seleção perspective being Neymar limping off in the 12th minute of the action.



