



Timi Dakolo, popular Nigerian singer, has reacted to the footage exposing Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer with the University of Lagos for sexual harassment.





Dakolo condemned Igbeneghu for praying before sexually harassing the undercover agent posing as admission seeker.





A documentary by BBC exposed Igbeneghu for demanding sex from an undercover journalist posing as an admission seeker.





Igbeneghu is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church.





The church had seen suspended the alleged randy Pastor and distanced itself from Igbeneghu.





In the video, a lecturer with UNILAG and pastor, Boniface Igbeneghu was secretly filmed demanding sex from an admission seeker.





However, the singer whose wife, Busola had accused the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape, condemned the act by Igbeneghu.





In a post on his verified Instagram page, Dakolo wrote: “From the BBC sex for grades documentary, oga pastor Boniface was even praying and calling Jesus. Shouting welcome to the kingdom.





“Nowadays, when someone is saying “I give God the Glory” we need to ask, which God?”

