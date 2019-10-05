Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Armed men suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents were on Friday reported to have launched an attack in Mifa, a village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Bornu State.An undisclosed number of houses were said to have been razed during the attack by the insurgents, who arrived at about 8pm.The online medium quoted a resident to have said, “They are burning houses as I speak to you; many of them arrived with motorcycles and started attacking the village. They have burnt so many houses, especially because it is dark and due to the terrain of the place.“We don’t know of any casualty yet. The troops just arrived, although the insurgents are still inside the villages.”The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, could not be reached for comments on the Chibok incident as his line rang out. A text message also sent to his line had yet to be replied to as of press time.Meanwhile, the #BringBackOurGirls will today (Saturday) mark the 2,000 days of the abduction of 276 Chibok School girls in April 2014.Out of this figure, 57 of the girls escaped from captivity, four were found dead, 21 released, 82 were released while 19 parents were said to have died.A statement by the leadership of the BBOG Lagos Family on Saturday night, also said that 112 Chibok girls were still in the hands of the terrorists while “four infants are with our girls.”The statement was signed by Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Adwoa Edun, Aisha Oyebode, Ayo Obe, Bbabasola Olalere, Habiba Balogun, Monday, Ojon, Ngozi Iwere, Yemi Ademolekun, Yemisi Ransome-Kuti and F.T. Adebayo.The statement added that 113 Dapchi School girls were abducted in February 2018, and that five of them had died from trauma during the abduction.While it said that 107 of them had been released, it also added that one of the girls was still in the hands of the terrorists.Also, the statement said that three aid workers were abducted in March 2018; two ICRC aid workers were executed, while one UNICEF aid worker was still in the hands of terrorists.The statement said, “On Saturday, October 5, 2019, it will be 2,000 days, five and half years, since 276 school girls were abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, Nigeria in the early hours of April 14, 2014 by terrorists.’’It regretted that kidnapping had become “as prevalent as petty theft” and called for justice for the survivors and those killed.