



Mathew Kukah, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, has faulted the huge salaries of members of the National Assembly.





Kukah urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan to prevail on lawmakers to slash their huge salaries by half.





Kukah explained that such would enable the creation of more jobs for Nigerians.





The cleric made the call while backing the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, who recently called on lawmakers to slash their salary by half.

He spoke at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos during the weekend.





He described the continued relapse of Nigeria’s economy, and increase in insecurity.





According to Kukah: ”As provoking as Sanusi said, if the salaries of a senator, 36 million naira is cut in half, it will create jobs for thousands of Nigerians with salaries of 92,000 naira each.





”We are the poverty capital of the world, what else do we need to know?





”A British judge said: If there were a World Cup for Corruption, Nigeria will always play in the finals.”

























Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday