Disqualified 2019 housemate, Tacha on Sunday sent special messages to all the finalists of the reality TV show, including Mercy.
Tacha was disqualified from the show, after she had an altercation with Mercy, which turned physical.
In her special message to Mercy on her verified Instagram handle, Tacha said, “To Mercy, our super eye candy, I love to think that we had a unique relationship. I genuinely admired you. Yes, our relationship may not have been as close and interesting as it should be due to obvious reasons of being alike and trying to avoid one or two clashes, here and there.”
Tacha wished Mercy all the best in the finale and hoped that they would be able to hang out afterwards.
Captioning the screenshots of her messages to the finalists, Tacha wrote, “Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course.”
Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi are the finalists of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.
Read her post below:
Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better. We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary. . Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely. I've also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest. swipe—>
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.