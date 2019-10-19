Popular child star, Benita Okojie who was recently pictured rocking her second baby bump has welcomed a baby girl with her sweetheart, Olawale Adeyina.
Recall that the couple walked down the aisle on November 26, 2016, and already have a son from the union.
The excited mother shared news of her childbirth through her social media platform, adding that the baby is indeed very healthy and a miracle baby girl.
“The Lord has blessed us with a Princess. Araoluwa Eden Adeyina. Only Jesus could have done it. The whole process was indeed a miracle. God hears! He is still doing wonders. God gave us a major testimony and we are eternally grateful!#IssaHealthyBabyGirl #olowogbogboro
#JesusDidIt #IllshareTheTestimonySoon #IllShareMyDelieveryPlaylistToo,” she wrote.
