 Benita Okojie welcomes baby girl with hubby | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Benita Okojie welcomes baby girl with hubby

12:02 PM 0
A+ A-

Popular child star, Benita Okojie who was recently pictured rocking her second baby bump has welcomed a baby girl with her sweetheart, Olawale Adeyina.

Recall that the couple walked down the aisle on November 26, 2016, and already have a son from the union.

The excited mother shared news of her childbirth through her social media platform, adding that the baby is indeed very healthy and a miracle baby girl.


“The Lord has blessed us with a Princess. Araoluwa Eden Adeyina. Only Jesus could have done it. The whole process was indeed a miracle. God hears! He is still doing wonders. God gave us a major testimony and we are eternally grateful!#IssaHealthyBabyGirl #olowogbogboro
#JesusDidIt #IllshareTheTestimonySoon #IllShareMyDelieveryPlaylistToo,” she wrote.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top