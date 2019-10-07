Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Actress and reality TV star, Venita is not happy about how Omatshola described her during his interview with Ebuka at the BBNaija grand finale held yesterday.Akpofure made this known while reacting to a comment shared by one of her fans via her Instagram page on Monday, October 7, 2019. Venita had shared a tweet about respecting boundaries and accepting rejection when dealing with a woman.The fan then appealed to her not react to Omatshola’s statement after he was evicted from the reality TV show.“Please if this is about Yesterday’s talk, please I beg you let it go! Person not worth it, comment dumb! I wish you knew where you are placed in our eyes. Lion no Dey follow pig drag gutter o. ❤️,” the fan wrote.Moments later, Venita responded to her fan’s statement, condemning Omatshola.“You don’t get to physically be inappropriate or verbally abusive to any woman based on rejection. I listed all the good qualities of this man as to why he should be in the finale. Gave him the most of my coin. Was the only housemate to support him physically during a challenge he felt disadvantaged due to injury. I was very defensive during workout with one of our trainers. Yes, we may have not always seen eye to eye. But you don’t get to slander me for over 2 months straight. What is the BASIS of the bitterness?”During his interview with Ebuka, Omatshola described Venita as a childish woman. This must have led to Venita’s social media outburst.