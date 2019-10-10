



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija second runner up, Frodd has said he has no love interest in Esther.





Frodd said this on Wednesday during one of his Instagram live sessions.





Recall that Frodd on Sunday hinted on dating his love interest and former housemate, Esther after the reality television show.





According to Frodd: “Before Nelson there was Frodd and after him there was Frodd again, when I’m out we will see but she’s a real G.”

However, following the controversy that trailed his comment, the BBNaija finalist, Frodd has made a clarification on why he would not be having a relationship with Esther at the moment.





On his Twitter page, Frodd wrote; “Like, Family, I can never discredit Esther or pretend that we don’t have a unique friendship.





“What I meant by ‘No love interest for Esther’ was that we are currently busy trying to put our different homes together while attending all these interviews. We are amazing and have been in touch.”

