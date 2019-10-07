Big brother Naija Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed what she would do with her N60m worth of cash and other prizes.





Eke, also known as Mercy Lamborghini, went home with N30m cash, a brand new G80 SUV, full set of home electronic appliances, an all expense paid trip for two to Dubai, and another trip for two to watch a European Cup final of choice, as the winner of the BBNaija Grand Finale.





Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the reality TV show, 26-year-old Mercy Lambo, said she would likely invest her money in the fashion business.

“I want to start my own fashion brand or label,” she had said.





Mercy’s fans and foes are eagerly waiting to see if she will change her mind and pursue other dreams with her N60m prize.





Mercy had trounced Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi, the top five BBNaija housemates who contested for the bragging rights of the reality TV show’s season 4 with a whooping 20.5m votes representing about 41.77 percent of the total votes cast.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday