

Ex-BBNaija 2019 housemate Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha, has urged young people against copying the attitude she put up in the house. The former reality TV star said her attitude in the Big Brother house got her disqualified.





Recall that Tacha was disqualified from the show after her fight with another housemate, Mercy. During their fight, Tacha violently pulled Mercy’s hair, which led to her eviction from the show.





While in the house, Tacha was very aggressive as she fought with almost all the housemates and called them derogatory names to the anger of many Nigerians.





But a few days after she was evicted from the show, the young woman apologised to Nigerians for her character, noting that she had become a better person.

Recently, the Pepper Dem housemate had an interview at a radio station, where she was asked if she was truly a good role model based on her attitude in the house.





In response, Tacha said that she was undiplomatic in the house as it got her disqualified. According to her, she would rather that young people emulate her in the area of being business-driven.





She said: “I want them to be business-driven. I want them to be so young and strive for what people who are 30 years and above is striving for but not to be undiplomatic because I got disqualified but I’m learning.”

