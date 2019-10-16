Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, on Wednesday granted her first interview on her disqualification from the 2019 BBNaija edition.





Recall that Tacha was disqualified following a fight between her and arch-rival, Mercy, on Friday, 27th September.





Tacha told Cool Fm on Wednesday that it would be difficult to judge who was right or wrong in the case involving her and mercy that eventually saw her off the show, adding also that the judgment by Biggie was final as it was his house.





“I cannot say if it was fair or not that Mercy was not disqualified with me because it is Biggies house and his rules.





“He must have considered and applied some principles in his decisions, I can’t question that,” she said.





When asked about snubbing Tuface Idibia, Tacha cleared the air, saying she is a great fan of the music legend, stressing that, “the situation was blown out of proportion.”





See Video:

