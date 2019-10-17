Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Tacha, one of the housemates during the 2019 Big Brother Naija, has claimed that the only person she was attracted to while in the house was Biggie.Biggie is the instructive voice behind the screen of the reality show.Tacha stated this during an interview on Cool FM with Dotun and Kemi Smallz.While responding to a question about who she was attracted to in the house, Tacha narrated how Biggie had summoned and “turned her on” with the ‘No-Leave-No-Transfer’ slogan.“I was attracted to Biggie. I was attracted to his voice and Biggie once turned me on.“When Frodd won the Ultimate Veto Power and it was nomination night, he called Tacha. And after calling other nominees, he called Tacha again.“When I queried, he said, ‘Tacha, no leave, no transfer’ and that turned me on. I was like ‘Wow, Biggie did that for me!,” Tacha said.Tacha, was, however, disqualified from the show due to violent behaviour.