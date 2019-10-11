Winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Mercy on Friday reconciled with Tacha.





Recall that the female housemates while in the reality show were at loggerheads and not the best of friends.





However, in a video posted on Tacha’s Instagram page, Mercy was seen hugging and taking pictures with her.





They were both seen alongside Frodd, Ella, and Mike at the DSTV office in Lagos.







Recall that Tacha was disqualified following a ‘fight’ that broke out between herself and arch-rival, Mercy, on Friday, 27th September.





Her disqualification sparked uproars with so many people throwing cash gift at the self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt First Daughter.





However, Mercy who was given two strikes for her behaviour told Big brother that she liked Tacha from day 1 in the show and would be friends with her despite the fight.

