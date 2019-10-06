Big brother Naija 2019 housemate, Omashola has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV show season 4 tagged “Pepper Dem”.

He was evicted after Ebuka confirmed the name in the envelope from Deloitte representative. This eviction brings to an end his quest for the N60 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as she could not survive today’s eviction.

In a few minutes time, the programme would be over and we would know who would be going home with the 60 million naira prize money. Seyi was few minutes ago evicted from the house.





He is the third runner up Big Brother Naija 2018.The remaining housemates left in the house are: Frodd, Mercy, Mike



