Big brother Naija 2019 housemate, Seyi has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV show season 4 tagged “Pepper Dem”.





This eviction brings to an end his quest for the N60 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as he could not survive today’s eviction.

In a few minutes time, the programme would be over and we would know who would be going home with the 60 million naira prize money. The remaining housemates left in the house are: Omashola, Frodd, Mike and Mercy.



Speaking on stage, Seyi, a creative director, told host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he hopes to continue his work in promoting Nigerian creatives globally.

He also noted that he changed his attitude towards the housemates after the fake eviction because he felt they did not deserve his nice side.

Seyi held the veto power of chance card twice and was a three-time Head of House task winner during his stay in the house.

He made history in the second week when he refused to use his powers to save himself from possible eviction, leading to a fake eviction as punishment from Biggie.



