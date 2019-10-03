Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Wife of BBNaija housemate, Perri Shakes-Drayton has arrived Nigeria to support her husband, Mike Edwards, ahead of the 2019 Big Brother Naija finale on Sunday.Drayton arrived Nigeria via Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday night from London.An excited Perri posted several pictures of her first-time arrival in the country on social media.In an Instagram post on Thursday, Perri said: “Good morning from Nigeria. It’s been a long time coming and I now have a good enough reason to be out here. Out on these streets showing support for my husband. Already feeling the love and it’s not even been 24 hours.”It was gathered that Mike got married to Perri in May 2019, less than 50 days before Mike entered the Big Brother Naija house.Mike is one of the top contenders hoping to win Big Brother’s N60 million prize money.