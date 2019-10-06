



Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Mercy has emerged winner of this year’s show tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ Edition.







Finally, after 14 weeks, 99 days of intense drama, intrigues and fun in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) house, the lifestyle reality show came to an end, Sunday night, with Imo state contestant, winning the coveted cash prize of N30 million, a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors worth 25million naira, a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta, a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost.





She will also get a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience, a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it, a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.



She also has won two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game live, courtesy BET9ja.

The winner of the previous edition was Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, who got N45m worth of prizes.



The show which initially began with 21 excited housemates, saw the inclusion of five more housemates four weeks after and now, 20 evictions and 1 disqualification.

Mercy was announced the winner after the show host Ebuka confirmed the name in the envelope from Deloitte representative, Obinna.





The video vixen Mercy beat Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi to win. The 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show dubbed pepper dem started on June 30, 2019 with 20 housemates selected from different parts of the country.





Seyi was the first housemate amongst the finalists to be evicted, followed by Omashola and Frodd





Mike emerged the 1st runner up of the reality show which ran for 14 weeks.

