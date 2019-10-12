



Winner of 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality TV show, Mercy Chinenye Eke, has spoken on the controversies surrounding her bum.





While she was in the house, questions were raised about the originality of her buttocks.





Mercy, a graduate of Imo State University, polled the highest votes after 99 days the show lasted to take home the N60 million grand prize.





The housemates have been busy on their media tour since Sunday when Big Brother drew the curtain.





Asked if her backside is real and whether she had ever gone under the knives to get her body shape, Mercy said, “Yes, it’s real. This interview is getting too personal. But I won’t tell you whether my bum is real or not. People are free to have their opinion about my bum. Let the rumour continue, I am actually enjoying it.





She also talked about the tattoos m on her body, saying, “I have not counted the tattoos, when I do I will get back to you. But I have roses, flowers and butterflies.





“They all simply mean I can fly to any height I desire. Everybody loves to fly higher and those tattoos are there to motivate me to go to any height.”

