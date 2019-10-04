

Musiliu Akinsanya, leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) better known as MC Oluomo, has been spotted campaigning for Mike, a housemate of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.





In a video making the rounds on social media, MC Oluomo can be seen calling on Nigerians to support the reality TV star in company of Perris Shakes-Drayton, Mike Edward’s wife, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Voting for the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 is expected to end on October 4, at 9:00pm.

The show kicked off with 21 housemates and as it progressed, we witnessed the entrant of an additional 5 housemates. After weeks of nominations and eliminations, we are down to 5 housemates; Mercy, Frodd, Seyi, Mike and Omashola.





Mike, however, seems to have become one of the favourites of the viewers partly for his marital status and his general disposition towards conflict — especially his manner of approach during a recent argument with Tacha, a disqualified colleague.





He would be slugging it out with the four other housemates left in the ‘Pepper Dem’ house, as the winner is expected to emerge with the grand prize of N60 million on Sunday.

