Musiliu Akinsanya, leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) better known as MC Oluomo, has been spotted campaigning for Mike, a housemate of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.
In a video making the rounds on social media, MC Oluomo can be seen calling on Nigerians to support the reality TV star in company of Perris Shakes-Drayton, Mike Edward’s wife, who paid him a courtesy visit.
MC Oluomo campaigns for Mike as the #bbnaija housemate's wife visited the NURTW chieftain.pic.twitter.com/kdb16ilq8h— Sir Mulla Papichulo (@ZinoMulla) October 4, 2019
Voting for the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 is expected to end on October 4, at 9:00pm.
The show kicked off with 21 housemates and as it progressed, we witnessed the entrant of an additional 5 housemates. After weeks of nominations and eliminations, we are down to 5 housemates; Mercy, Frodd, Seyi, Mike and Omashola.
Mike, however, seems to have become one of the favourites of the viewers partly for his marital status and his general disposition towards conflict — especially his manner of approach during a recent argument with Tacha, a disqualified colleague.
