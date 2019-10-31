



Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, BBNaija, Kim Oprah has spoken on her engagement to Jeff.





Recall that both Jeff and KimOprah were ex-housemates in the just concluded BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.





Reports on Wednesday night had it that Jeff proposed to KimOprah in a viral video which had Omashola present.





KimOprah was said to have accepted the proposal.





But reacting, KimOprah took to her Instagram page to deny the video.





Alongside the viral video, Kim said the report that she is engaged to Jeff is false as it was just an event.





She wrote: “This is so not true, is this how you guys post videos online without verification. I’m disappointed.





“It is all false, I’m not engaged to Jeff. I’m single and still searching; don’t spoil my market.”

